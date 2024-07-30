Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 21,659 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,659 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $8,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRO. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.40.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.9 %

BRO stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.50. The stock had a trading volume of 35,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,676. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.63. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.73 and a 52-week high of $99.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

