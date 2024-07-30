Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 32,747 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,747 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $19,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $429,597.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on KDP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.8 %

KDP stock opened at $33.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average of $32.12.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

