Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 34,302 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,302 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $19,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.0% in the first quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at $4,443,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at $3,779,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at $2,019,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $68.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.01. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $70.09.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

