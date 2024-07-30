Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 3,757 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $15,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 50.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 319,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,323,000 after purchasing an additional 17,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakcliff Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Oakcliff Capital Partners LP now owns 38,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $292.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $367.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $377.50. 96,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.20. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.08 and a 1 year high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.5 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

