Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 7,536 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,536 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $7,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,787,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,734,000 after purchasing an additional 165,136 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.38. 49,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,917. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.61. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $98.06.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

