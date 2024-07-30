Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.14% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $6,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 137,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 8,353 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter valued at $2,432,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 109.6% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 386,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,382,000 after buying an additional 10,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 62,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KRG traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.31. 73,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.61. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.93, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on KRG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

