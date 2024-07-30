Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,947 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $7,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 7.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.1% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 65,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 19.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $34,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,693,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $630,962.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,070 shares in the company, valued at $497,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,693,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,511 shares of company stock worth $6,314,446 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HealthEquity

HealthEquity Price Performance

HealthEquity stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.71. The stock had a trading volume of 10,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.53, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.81 and a 1-year high of $88.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.10.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.78 million. As a group, analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.