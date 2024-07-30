Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Short Interest Update

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the June 30th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 578,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Several analysts recently issued reports on PYXS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pyxis Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.
PYXS stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $3.83. 462,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.28. Pyxis Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17.
Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.
