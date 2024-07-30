Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $886.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.95 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Qorvo updated its Q2 guidance to $1.75-1.95 EPS.

Qorvo Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,788,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,418. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $80.62 and a 1 year high of $130.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,652. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $2,214,513.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,364,647.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,858 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.41.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Further Reading

