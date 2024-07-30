Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,924 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,089 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $44,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 218.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QLYS stock traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $148.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,507. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.49. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.07 and a 12 month high of $206.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.81.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.67 million. Qualys had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 47.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QLYS. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.50.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total value of $191,945.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,450,052.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $179,736.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,011,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total transaction of $191,945.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,450,052.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,216,326 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

