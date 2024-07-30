Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Short Interest Down 27.5% in July

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 537,600 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the June 30th total of 741,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,376.0 days.
Ramsay Health Care Price Performance
RMSYF stock remained flat at $34.33 during trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.92. Ramsay Health Care has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $38.00.
