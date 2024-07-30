Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Short Interest Down 27.5% in July

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 537,600 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the June 30th total of 741,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,376.0 days.

Ramsay Health Care Price Performance

RMSYF stock remained flat at $34.33 during trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.92. Ramsay Health Care has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Get Ramsay Health Care alerts:

About Ramsay Health Care

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 530 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. Ramsay Health Care Limited was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Ramsay Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsay Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.