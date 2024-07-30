Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the June 30th total of 1,340,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 526,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
StockNews.com upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.
Shares of NYSE:RYAM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.27. 386,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,548. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.75. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The company has a market cap of $411.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.64.
Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company's products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.
