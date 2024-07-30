Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Republic Services (RSG)

Republic Services (NYSE: RSG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/25/2024 – Republic Services had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $201.00 to $211.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Republic Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $219.00 to $214.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Republic Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $211.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Republic Services had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $196.00 to $208.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Republic Services had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $208.00 to $210.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Republic Services had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $209.00 to $211.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Republic Services had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $215.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Republic Services was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/16/2024 – Republic Services was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/15/2024 – Republic Services had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $204.00 to $211.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – Republic Services was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $192.00.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.36. The stock had a trading volume of 996,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,962. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.23 and a 52 week high of $206.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.36.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Republic Services

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 37.54%.

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Republic Services by 3,014.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

