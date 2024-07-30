Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for EOG Resources (EOG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG):

7/22/2024 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $136.00 to $130.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – EOG Resources is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $139.00 to $125.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/12/2024 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $155.00 to $150.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – EOG Resources had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $147.00 price target on the stock.

6/27/2024 – EOG Resources is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2024 – EOG Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $151.00 price target on the stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:EOG traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.15. 2,306,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,176,669. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.94 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.64 and a 200 day moving average of $123.47. The stock has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Get EOG Resources Inc alerts:

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,079,753.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,079,753.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.