Redmile Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,889,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010,139 shares during the quarter. Immunome accounts for approximately 4.4% of Redmile Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Redmile Group LLC owned approximately 8.16% of Immunome worth $120,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Immunome by 113.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,425,000 after buying an additional 1,194,451 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Immunome by 16.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,019,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,847,000 after purchasing an additional 279,712 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome during the fourth quarter worth $14,268,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome during the first quarter valued at $10,994,000. Finally, Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunome in the 1st quarter valued at $6,473,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Immunome Stock Performance
Shares of IMNM stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.76. 837,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,826. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.65. Immunome, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $30.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.79.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on IMNM shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Immunome in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Immunome in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Immunome in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Immunome in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on IMNM
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Immunome news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,475.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.
About Immunome
Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Immunome
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.