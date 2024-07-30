Redmile Group LLC Purchases 295,622 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) by 80.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,622 shares during the quarter. Redmile Group LLC owned about 1.90% of RAPT Therapeutics worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RAPT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,492,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,386,000 after purchasing an additional 436,629 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,139,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,178,000 after purchasing an additional 219,292 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 965,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,001,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,533,000. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,256,000. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

RAPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RAPT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.26. 227,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,280. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $27.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.61. The company has a market cap of $113.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.36.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

