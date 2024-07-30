Redmile Group LLC Raises Holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 37.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,483,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226,497 shares during the quarter. Nurix Therapeutics accounts for 2.4% of Redmile Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Redmile Group LLC owned 0.09% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $65,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 9.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 67.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 145,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period.

NRIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.82.

In other news, insider Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $119,865.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,838 shares in the company, valued at $412,828.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $44,892.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,712.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $119,865.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,828.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,549 shares of company stock worth $271,888. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NRIX stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.25. 380,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,724. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 2.22. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $24.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.78% and a negative net margin of 264.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

