REGENXBIO (RGNX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect REGENXBIO to post earnings of ($1.29) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.10). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 70.72% and a negative net margin of 299.96%. The firm had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. REGENXBIO’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect REGENXBIO to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
REGENXBIO Price Performance
Shares of REGENXBIO stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $14.28. The stock had a trading volume of 305,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,643. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.06. REGENXBIO has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling at REGENXBIO
In other REGENXBIO news, Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $112,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,193.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $112,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,193.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $237,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,451,033.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,431 shares of company stock valued at $548,687 in the last 90 days. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About REGENXBIO
REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
