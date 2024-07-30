Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTOFree Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Rentokil Initial from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Rentokil Initial from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Rentokil Initial Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of RTO opened at $30.38 on Friday. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.20.

Rentokil Initial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.2034 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rentokil Initial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 283,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,124,000 after purchasing an additional 19,872 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rentokil Initial by 959.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 157,722 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in Rentokil Initial by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 247,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after buying an additional 148,656 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Rentokil Initial by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Rentokil Initial by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 34,588 shares during the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

