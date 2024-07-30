Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.420-1.490 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $620.0 million-$635.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $636.6 million. Repligen also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.42-1.49 EPS.

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of RGEN stock traded up $16.00 on Tuesday, hitting $154.00. The company had a trading volume of 380,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,055. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 620.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.96. Repligen has a twelve month low of $110.45 and a twelve month high of $211.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.21.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Repligen will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on RGEN shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a neutral rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Repligen from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $194.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at $27,456,162.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 1,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.94 per share, for a total transaction of $201,778.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,348.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at $27,456,162.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

