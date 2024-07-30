Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Short Interest Update

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the June 30th total of 105,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Repsol Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:REPYY traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $14.06. The company had a trading volume of 140,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,717. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.61. Repsol has a 1-year low of $13.96 and a 1-year high of $17.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.26. Repsol had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $16.38 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Repsol will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Repsol Increases Dividend

About Repsol

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.4256 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.34. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio is 33.20%.

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

