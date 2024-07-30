Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 30th (AMKR, AMP, AMZN, ARCC, ARES, ARLP, BAC, BAH, BELFB, BK)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, July 30th:

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $45.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $487.00 to $500.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)

had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $470.00 to $460.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $217.00 to $224.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $21.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $143.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $25.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $49.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $153.00 to $142.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) had its target price raised by Northland Securities from $63.00 to $80.00. Northland Securities currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $72.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $25.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $30.00 to $34.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) had its target price raised by Stephens from $27.00 to $29.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $79.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) had its price target raised by Hovde Group from $55.00 to $67.00. Hovde Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $28.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) had its price target raised by Stephens from $117.00 to $118.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $100.00 to $103.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $38.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $120.00 to $165.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $350.00 to $325.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $425.00 to $375.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $22.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $19.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $14.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $13.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $14.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $3.50 to $5.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target trimmed by Loop Capital from $139.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $25.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $123.00 to $128.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $175.00 to $198.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $172.00 to $186.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $80.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $65.00 to $70.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $84.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $182.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $180.00 to $210.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $220.00 to $235.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $189.00 to $214.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $167.00 to $186.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $57.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $11.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $60.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $68.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $310.00 to $325.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $175.00 to $200.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $513.00 to $561.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $315.00 to $365.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $29.00 to $33.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.50 to $14.50. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $95.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $76.00 to $78.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $82.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.00 to $14.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $20.00 to $22.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) had its price target increased by Stephens from $33.00 to $34.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $700.00 to $600.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $40.00 to $35.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $32.00 to $26.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $38.00 to $37.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $221.00 to $226.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.75 to $11.50. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $6.00 to $7.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.50 to $13.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $245.00 to $265.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $480.00 to $505.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $80.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $85.00 to $65.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $67.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $61.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $270.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $300.00 to $295.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $357.00 to $342.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $280.00 to $275.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $320.00 to $300.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $330.00 to $315.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $288.00 to $278.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $13.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $24.50 to $27.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $195.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.50 to $11.25. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $470.00 to $500.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $20.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $16.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $8.00 to $10.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $21.00 to $20.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $4.50 to $5.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $85.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target increased by Benchmark Co. from $80.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $88.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $85.00 to $97.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price boosted by Roth Mkm from $90.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $70.00 to $75.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $84.00 to $95.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $88.00 to $86.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $12.50 to $12.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $16.00 to $18.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $123.00 to $142.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $177.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $21.00 to $22.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $125.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $160.00 to $180.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its target price raised by Macquarie from $165.00 to $189.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $81.00 to $87.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $54.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $120.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $118.00 to $127.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $125.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $130.00 to $141.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $253.00 to $251.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $250.00 to $245.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $240.00 to $236.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $84.00 to $100.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its target price raised by Roth Mkm from $58.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $58.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $44.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $46.00 to $38.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $115.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $54.00 to $45.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $54.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $55.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its price target lowered by Northland Securities from $60.00 to $50.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $62.00 to $49.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $51.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $156.00 to $173.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $55.00 to $65.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $200.00 to $203.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $3.00 to $5.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $255.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $200.00 to $229.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $54.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $95.00 to $100.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $65.00 to $67.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $54.00 to $65.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $65.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $60.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $55.00 to $65.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $48.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $92.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $55.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $200.00 to $186.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

