Research Frontiers (REFR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 193.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.12%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

Get Research Frontiers alerts:

Research Frontiers Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of REFR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.87. 13,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,746. The company has a market cap of $62.68 million, a P/E ratio of -38.40 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53. Research Frontiers has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.41.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers Incorporated engages in the development and marketing of technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. It develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Research Frontiers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Frontiers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.