REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Shares Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 380,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,943 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in REV Group were worth $8,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 56.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,714,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,502 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in REV Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,963,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,846,000 after purchasing an additional 39,484 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in REV Group by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 947,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,940,000 after purchasing an additional 585,841 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in REV Group by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,985,000 after acquiring an additional 140,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in REV Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 490,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 68,047 shares in the last quarter.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE REVG traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.06. The stock had a trading volume of 927,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,025. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.55. REV Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.75.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. REV Group had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $616.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.17 million. Analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on REV Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on REV Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, REV Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on REVG

About REV Group

(Free Report)

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.