Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.65 and last traded at $16.38. Approximately 6,121,672 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 43,379,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
RIVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.79.
Rivian Automotive Price Performance
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $1,215,721.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $15,482,940.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,374,438. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $1,215,721.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,482,940.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 485,716 shares of company stock worth $7,509,309 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter worth $265,000. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 374,593 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $8,752,000 after acquiring an additional 101,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.
Rivian Automotive Company Profile
Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.
