Robert W. Baird Raises TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $104.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TRU. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on TransUnion from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on TransUnion from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of TransUnion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.80.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $87.47 on Friday. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $87.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.37%.

In related news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,426 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TransUnion news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,426 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $74,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,239,525.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,761 shares of company stock worth $2,266,576 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in TransUnion by 3.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 179,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth approximately $3,900,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 460,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,621,000 after acquiring an additional 124,492 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

