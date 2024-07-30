Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Short Interest Update

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the June 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Up 4.1 %
NASDAQ:RMCF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.01. 2,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,935. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $5.98.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
