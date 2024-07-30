Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Short Interest Update

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the June 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leverty Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 30,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the last quarter. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RMCF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.01. 2,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,935. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $5.98.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

