Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.11% of Roper Technologies worth $65,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 22,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,521,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,586,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 42.9% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,959.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,959.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,019 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $604.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $544.81. 327,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,692. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $474.46 and a fifty-two week high of $579.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $553.70 and its 200 day moving average is $545.73.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.