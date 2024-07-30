Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $547.97. 19,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $474.46 and a 52 week high of $579.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $553.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $545.73.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,019. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Baird R W upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.33.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

