RTX (NYSE:RTX) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $119.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.59.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $114.44 on Friday. RTX has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $115.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.65 and its 200 day moving average is $98.60.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.82%.

In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in RTX in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

