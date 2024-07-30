Rune (RUNE) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $43,636.85

Rune (RUNE) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Rune has a total market capitalization of $22,842.76 and $43,636.85 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune token can currently be bought for approximately $4.59 or 0.00006932 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Rune has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rune Token Profile

Rune launched on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 4,972 tokens. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rune’s official website is rune.game. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 4,972.32740384. The last known price of Rune is 4.77718016 USD and is up 0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $131,862.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

