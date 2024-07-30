Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Announces GBX 1.70 Dividend

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SBRE traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 159.40 ($2.05). The stock had a trading volume of 1,099,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,388. The firm has a market cap of £395.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,300.00, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.24. Sabre Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 136.80 ($1.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 183.60 ($2.36). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 157.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 160.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.53.

In other Sabre Insurance Group news, insider Bryan Joseph acquired 15,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 164 ($2.11) per share, with a total value of £24,942.76 ($32,084.85). In other news, insider Adam Richard Westwood sold 28,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.15), for a total value of £46,905.29 ($60,336.11). Also, insider Bryan Joseph bought 15,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.11) per share, with a total value of £24,942.76 ($32,084.85). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 15,474 shares of company stock worth $2,534,288. 8.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 211 ($2.71) to GBX 216 ($2.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

