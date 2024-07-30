Sabre (SABR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Sabre to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $782.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.02 million. On average, analysts expect Sabre to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ SABR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.55. 398,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,806,180. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.72. Sabre has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $5.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SABR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Sabre from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SABR

Insider Transactions at Sabre

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,687.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sabre news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,687.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann J. Bruder bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $52,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,419.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 135,000 shares of company stock worth $368,650. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sabre

(Get Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.