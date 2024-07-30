Sabre (SABR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Sabre to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $782.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.02 million. On average, analysts expect Sabre to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Sabre Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ SABR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.55. 398,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,806,180. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.72. Sabre has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $5.76.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Transactions at Sabre
In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,687.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sabre news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,687.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann J. Bruder bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $52,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,419.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 135,000 shares of company stock worth $368,650. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Sabre
Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.
