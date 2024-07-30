Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $78.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.16 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 27.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Safe Bulkers Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of SB traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.21. The company had a trading volume of 333,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $556.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $6.33.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

About Safe Bulkers

(Get Free Report)

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.