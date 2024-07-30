Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $78.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.16 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 27.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Safe Bulkers Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE SB traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.18. The company had a trading volume of 290,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,031. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $6.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average is $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $553.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.

