Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Sage Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.66) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $37.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

