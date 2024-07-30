Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion. Sanmina also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.300-1.400 EPS.

Sanmina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SANM traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.57. The stock had a trading volume of 209,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,663. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.05. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $76.56.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sanmina will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SANM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanmina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Sanmina in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sanmina

In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $230,837.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,463,504.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $230,837.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,463,504.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $466,118.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,887 shares in the company, valued at $6,548,575.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

See Also

