Sapphire (SAPP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,761.52

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 29.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $5.70 million and approximately $2,761.52 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,835,709,995 coins and its circulating supply is 1,815,080,572 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

