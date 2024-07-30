ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.10

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.10 and last traded at $50.91, with a volume of 3656 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.19.

ScanSource Trading Up 1.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Get ScanSource alerts:

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.10 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ScanSource

Institutional Trading of ScanSource

In related news, CAO Brandy Ford sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $59,216.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,689.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other ScanSource news, CAO Brandy Ford sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $59,216.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,219 shares in the company, valued at $435,689.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Peter C. Browning sold 7,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total value of $347,835.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,927.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,274 shares of company stock valued at $5,479,947. 4.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCSC. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 164.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in ScanSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ScanSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ScanSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ScanSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.