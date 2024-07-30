Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.87.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNDR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Shares of SNDR opened at $26.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.03. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $31.74.
Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Schneider National will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.
Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.
