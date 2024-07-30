Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Bought by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 37,682 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $751,000. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,587,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 836,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,598,000 after acquiring an additional 117,332 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHR stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $49.49. 433,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,753. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.79. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.03 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

