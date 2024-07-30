SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Short Interest Down 15.4% in July

SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,100 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the June 30th total of 309,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
SCSK Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SCSKF opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. SCSK has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.83.
About SCSK
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SCSK
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for SCSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.