Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Seplat Energy Stock Performance
SEPL traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 192.50 ($2.48). The stock had a trading volume of 53,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,197. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 192.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 162.54. Seplat Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 116.80 ($1.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 220 ($2.83). The stock has a market cap of £1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6,416.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.30.
Seplat Energy Company Profile
