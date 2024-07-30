Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 23,503,578 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 113% from the previous session’s volume of 11,046,313 shares.The stock last traded at $20.93 and had previously closed at $19.39.
Separately, Aegis raised Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.
Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.
