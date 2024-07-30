Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Shares Up 7.9%

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) shot up 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.09 and last traded at $20.93. 37,674,328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 234% from the average session volume of 11,286,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Aegis upgraded shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Serve Robotics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SERV

Serve Robotics Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62.

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Serve Robotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Serve Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serve Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.