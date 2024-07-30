ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,033,000 after acquiring an additional 49,631 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,030,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $799.93. 95,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,393. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $527.24 and a 52 week high of $850.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $744.53 and a 200 day moving average of $752.06. The stock has a market cap of $164.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.46, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at $9,479,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,422.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,479,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,330 shares of company stock valued at $5,482,012. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $842.22.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

