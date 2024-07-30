SES AI (NYSE:SES) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

SES AI Stock Down 4.2 %

SES traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,516. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.45. SES AI has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $3.21.

Get SES AI alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $29,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 825,506 shares in the company, valued at $965,842.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SES AI Company Profile

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.