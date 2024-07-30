Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $9.38 million for the quarter.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SEVN stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.77.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Company Profile

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

