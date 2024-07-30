Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $9.38 million for the quarter.
Seven Hills Realty Trust Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of SEVN stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.77.
Seven Hills Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.98%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seven Hills Realty Trust
Seven Hills Realty Trust Company Profile
Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Seven Hills Realty Trust
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Has Micron’s Stock Drop Turned Into A Screaming Buy?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Should You Invest in Bonds? Here’s What to Know
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Why This Manufacturer is Committing to a Massive Buyback Program
Receive News & Ratings for Seven Hills Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Hills Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.