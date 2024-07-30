Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Paul Martin Purcell Sells 508 Shares

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total value of $44,185.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 349,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,412,557. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 26th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 555 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total value of $47,513.55.

On Monday, July 22nd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,930 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $165,169.40.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 600 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $55,218.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 739 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $64,514.70.

On Monday, July 8th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,890 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $170,421.30.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 12,100 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total value of $1,084,281.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 4,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total value of $356,760.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 23,737 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total value of $2,048,740.47.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,654 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,955.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 2,022 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total value of $168,533.70.

Shares of SEZL stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,576. Sezzle Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.72 million and a P/E ratio of 35.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.98 million during the quarter. Sezzle had a return on equity of 62.26% and a net margin of 7.79%. On average, analysts predict that Sezzle Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SEZL. Northland Capmk upgraded Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Northland Securities began coverage on Sezzle in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Sezzle in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sezzle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle in the first quarter valued at about $13,369,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

