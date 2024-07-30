Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.51

Shares of Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.51 and last traded at $17.30, with a volume of 54188 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.
Shimano Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.33.
Shimano Company Profile
Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.
